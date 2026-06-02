WA man sentenced 4 years for hate crime stabbing on King County Metro bus

The Brief Adan Hernandez-Mayoral, 24, was sentenced to 54 months (four and a half years) in prison followed by three years of supervised release for a racially motivated federal hate crime. The sentencing stems from a March 2024 incident where Hernandez-Mayoral made racist remarks to a Black woman on a King County Metro bus, chased her, threw her off the bus, and attacked her with a knife. The victim suffered extensive bruising from being kicked and stomped, though her heavy winter coat prevented the knife from puncturing her skin before police arrested the attacker hiding under a nearby car.



An Auburn man who admitted to a hate crime, stabbing a Black woman on a King County Metro bus, was sentenced Tuesday to more than four years in prison.

Adan Hernandez-Mayoral, 24, pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime involving injuries and a dangerous weapon, stemming from an attack on March 7, 2024. A King County judge sentenced Hernandez-Mayoral to 54 months in prison — four and a half years — followed by three years of supervised release.

"Today, we have delivered justice with the sentencing of Adan Hernandez-Mayoral for his brutal, racially motivated attack on the victim," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who serves the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "Assaults like these destroy our communities by breeding fear and distrust of public places and facilities. The Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute such cases to restore safety and confidence in our cities’ streets and transit systems."

Hate crime attack on King County Metro bus

According to court records, Hernandez-Mayoral boarded a Metro bus and started making racist remarks, referring to a Black woman as "Rosa Parks" and telling her to move to the back of the bus. He also reportedly yelled, "I don't like Black people, f***in' hate 'em," across the bus.

The woman tried to move away from him, and Hernandez-Mayoral followed her with a knife behind his back.

When the bus stopped and the doors opened, Hernandez-Mayoral grabbed her by the throat, threw her out the bus door, and threw her against a sidewalk fence.

Hernandez-Mayoral kicked and stomped on the victim before he began using a knife. He allegedly tried to stab the woman several times, but her heavy coat prevented the knife from puncturing her skin. Still, the assault left her with deep, long-lasting bruises all over her body.

After the attack, Hernandez-Mayoral ran away across the street. Neighbors called 911 to report a man hiding in their yard, and Hernandez-Mayoral was located by Kent police officers underneath a car near the scene.

Four-year sentence for hate crime attack

"Racially motivated attacks such as this one shock the conscience of our community," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd. "This office will join with our state and local partners to ensure these crimes are investigated and those who commit them will be held accountable. Such hate has no place here."

"This was a horrific and deeply disturbing racially motivated assault that targeted an innocent member of our community because of the color of her skin," said Chief Rafael Padilla of the Kent Police Department. "I am pleased to have reached this conviction on her behalf. Hate-fueled violence has no place in Kent."

What's next:

Hernandez-Mayoral will serve 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

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