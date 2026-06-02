WA inspectors enter Longview paper mill to investigate deadly implosion

The Brief State regulators have gained full access to the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. paper mill in Longview to launch a comprehensive safety probe into last week’s chemical implosion that killed 11 workers. U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is pressuring mill executives to continue paying the facility's 550 displaced workers amid reports that employee compensation could be halted on June 7. State officials are fast-tracking workers’ compensation benefits and monthly survivor pensions for victims' families, while the local community organizes independent relief efforts, including a benefit concert tonight.



State regulators have gained full access to the site of a devastating industrial accident to begin a comprehensive workplace safety probe, officials announced Monday, exactly one week after a deadly chemical implosion killed 11 workers at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. paper mill.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) confirmed its specialized high-hazard chemical inspectors have officially opened an investigation. Concurrently, a political battle is emerging over whether the mill's remaining 550 workers will continue to be paid during the ensuing operational shutdown.

State investigators seek answers and accountability

With the recovery of all missing workers concluded at the facility, L&I investigators are shifting their focus to determining the root causes of the disaster and verifying whether any workplace health and safety violations occurred.

Because of the scale and complexity of the chemical implosion, state officials anticipate the inquiry will utilize the full 180 days legally allowed for completion.

"We’re committed to getting to the bottom of this and figuring out what happened," L&I Director Joel Sacks said. "In the coming months, L&I will be conducting a detailed investigation seeking answers and accountability."

The agency's process involves evaluating safety plans, training documentation, and hazard assessments, alongside physical site inspections and witness interviews. If workplace safety rules under the Washington Industrial Safety & Health Act were violated, L&I maintains the statutory authority to issue citations and levy financial penalties.

Lawmakers demand pay for displaced workforce

As regulatory agencies descend on the facility, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., is putting pressure on Nippon Dynawave executives to maintain financial commitments to their workforce.

In a letter sent to company executives on Monday, Gluesenkamp Perez expressed deep concern over reports that the mill intends to halt employee compensation on June 7, walking back an initial verbal commitment made on May 27 to pay workers for the entirety of the investigation.

"A community must come together in a time of tragedy. These are our friends, our neighbors, our families, and we need to make sure they’re being taken care of," Gluesenkamp Perez said. "I’m deeply concerned – if the company doesn’t stand by its commitment to pay workers, it’s just going to pile on even more hardship for people who are already uncertain about the future of their livelihoods."

The Longview mill employs roughly 550 people and serves as a primary driver for the regional economy. The congresswoman noted that providing financial certainty is critical to preserving a skilled workforce that took generations to build.

State fast-tracks workers' compensation benefits

To mitigate the immediate financial impact on victims' families, L&I has deployed staff to fast-track financial resources and claims through the state's workers' compensation fund.

Approved workplace fatality claims will trigger an immediate payment of $7,930 to eligible survivors, alongside funeral cost reimbursements of up to $15,860. The state has also structured ongoing monthly survivor pensions for families:

Surviving Spouses: Will receive a monthly pension equivalent to 60% of the deceased worker’s wages, with an additional 2% allocated per child (up to five children).

Surviving Children (No Spouse): Will receive 35% of the worker's wages for the first child and 15% for each additional child, capped at 65%. These benefits continue until age 18, or age 23 if enrolled in school.

Other Dependents: Non-spouse, non-child dependents may qualify for a pension totaling 50% of the average monthly support they received prior to the tragedy.

L&I confirmed that injured workers will receive coverage for medical care—including approved claims for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)—and partial wage replacement.

L&I has created an incident response webpage with information on filing claims, wage replacement, and survivor pensions.

Community Rallies Behind Impacted Families

While local labor unions and lawmakers lobby for extended employment benefits, residents in the Longview community are independently organizing local relief efforts.

Country music artist Cort Carpenter, who grew up in the area, is performing a benefit concert at the Columbia Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight.

100% of the proceeds generated from the performance will be distributed directly to the families affected by the tragedy.

You can buy tickets here.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

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