Seattle police seek Pioneer Square violent robbery suspect

The Brief Seattle police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a violent robbery in Pioneer Square. Two store employees were injured after the suspect allegedly struck them while stealing a wine bottle. The suspect remains at large and is considered dangerous; police urge the public not to approach him.



The Seattle Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in a violent robbery and assault in Pioneer Square.

What we know:

The incident happened on March 26 at about 3:35 p.m. at the Saveway Market Convenience Store along Occidenctal Avenue South near Yesler Way, just southwest of the Smith Tower.

Police said a man struck two employees while stealing a glass wine bottle, leaving a 27-year-old with significant facial injuries and a 35-year-old with head trauma.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Picture of suspect in a robbery and assault in Pioneer Square on March 26, 2026. (Seattle Police Department)

The man fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a 20–30-year-old Black man with a slim build, standing about 5'9" tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt on his head, a white face mask, a white long sleeve shirt with a rectangular logo, black sweatpants and black athletic shoes.

The public is asked to not confront the individual if seen, as he is considered assaultive and dangerous.

If you see the suspect, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

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