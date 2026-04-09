1 person injured in armed robbery, shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting in the Belltown neighborhood on Thursday morning.
What we know:
The incident happened near 4th Avenue and Battery Street after 5:30 a.m.
According to Seattle police, one person was injured by gunfire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.
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