1 person injured in armed robbery, shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police are investigating an early morning armed robbery and shooting that occurred near 4th Avenue and Battery Street in Belltown. One person was injured by gunfire during the incident, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.



Seattle police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting in the Belltown neighborhood on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened near 4th Avenue and Battery Street after 5:30 a.m.

According to Seattle police, one person was injured by gunfire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 teens involved in deadly Bremerton car crash

Controversy continues to surround CCTV cameras in Seattle

Drivers navigate delays as WSDOT works to clear Bellingham, WA landslide

Budget cuts could impact access to Washington’s public lands

WA judge gives man longest big game sentence in decade for elk killing spree

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.