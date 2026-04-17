Ex-football player accused of posing as former UW QB Michael Penix, other NFL pros in $20M fraud case

The Brief Former University of Alabama football player Luther Davis and partner CJ Evins are accused of impersonating NFL stars, including Michael Penix Jr., to secure nearly $20 million in loans. To carry out the scheme, Davis allegedly used disguises such as wigs and makeup to deceive lenders between May 2023 and October 2024. Both men face multiple fraud and identity theft charges, while prosecutors confirmed the athletes involved were victims and not participants in the scam.



A former University of Alabama football player is accused of impersonating multiple NFL players, including Atlanta Falcons and former University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., to secure nearly $20 million in loans.

What we know:

Luther Davis, a member of the Crimson Tide’s 2009 national championship team, and his partner, CJ Evins, allegedly obtained at least 13 loans totaling more than $19.8 million, according to a report first published by The Guardian.

The detailed allegations are included in a criminal complaint filed against Davis last month by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons runs off the field before the NFL 2025 game between Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Du Expand

Court documents state that Davis and Evins used the identities of three NFL players to secure the funds between May 2023 and October 2024. In addition to Penix, the players targeted in the alleged scam were Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney.

A criminal information document alleges that Davis wore a wig, durag and makeup, and provided a fake driver's license to secure one of the loans.

Prosecutors emphasized that the NFL players were not involved in the scheme and were victims of identity theft.

What's next:

Davis and Evins are charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. They both pleaded not guilty in March, but they are scheduled to return to court on April 27 to enter a guilty plea, according to court filings.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Guardian and the Associated Press.

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