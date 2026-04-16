The Brief The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking help to identify a man found dead this February on a State Route 520 bridge support near Medina. Investigators describe the man as being between 18 and 30 years old with a "Ridenhour" name patch on his camouflage jacket and a small cross tattoo on his left hand. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Medical Examiner’s Office and reference case No. 26-0422 to help bring closure to the man's family.



The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man whose body was discovered in February on a bridge support under State Route 520.

What we know:

Officials released a forensic sketch and case details this week in hopes of generating new leads.

Investigators estimate the man was between 18 and 30 years old. He was 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed approximately 161 pounds. He had light-colored eyes and long, light brown hair styled in dreadlocks in the back.

The man had two distinct tattoos: a small cross on his left hand near the thumb and a small heart below his left hip.

A forensic sketch of an unidentified man found deceased near Medina in February 2026. (Public Health-Seattle and King County)

When he was found, he was wearing a camouflage "U.S. Army" jacket over a black leather jacket, green pants, and brown work boots. The name "Ridenhour" was written on the camouflage jacket's collar label, and a "Ridenhour" patch was embroidered on the right chest. He was also carrying a Bible.

What they're saying:

"For every individual who arrives at our office without a name, we believe there is family and friends experiencing the ambiguous loss of not knowing what happened to their loved one," said Dr. Benjamin J. Figura, a state forensic anthropologist with the Medical Examiner’s Office. "By giving them back their names, we hope to help return them to the people who cared for them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Medical Examiner’s Office at 206-731-3232, ext. 5, and reference case No. 26-0422.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Public Health-Seattle and King County.

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