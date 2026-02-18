Seattle's first homicide of 2026 is a case that began more than 50 years ago

The Brief The medical examiner recently ruled the death of a man paralyzed in a 1973 shooting a homicide, though the case is legally closed because the suspects are now deceased. Detective Rolf Norton manages over 100 "unfinished" cases, utilizing advancements in DNA technology and genetic genealogy to pursue arrests in decades-old investigations like the 1994 murder of Tanya Frazier. Despite the difficulty of solving aged cases, authorities maintain that these investigations are never forgotten and warn that suspects should never assume they have escaped justice.



In 1973, a 19-year-old man was shot near Garfield High School, a tragedy that left him paralyzed for the rest of his life. The medical examiner has now officially ruled his recent death a homicide — a rare "delayed death" directly linked to those decades-old injuries.

Prosecutors say the case is legally closed because the suspects are now dead. Still, it raises a question: What happens to cases that don’t end with an arrest?

Local perspective:

Detective Rolf Norton has dedicated his career to finding answers in cases many assume are over. Norton refuses to call them "cold cases." He insists they are not forgotten or "sitting on the shelf collecting dust."

For Norton, they are not over — just unfinished.

Norton has been with Seattle police for 31 years, including the past 24 in homicide.

What they're saying:

"There is no greater mission working homicides is what I wanted to do when I first got hired," Norton said.

Waking up every day, he said, is easy. The challenge, fulfillment, significance and importance are why he doesn’t hesitate when he talks about murder investigations.

"There is no other crime that comes to the level of homicide. It’s the Fifth Commandment; it's the foundation of society. It begins and ends with ‘We won't kill each other,’ and to be tasked with investigating those crimes is really a great honor," Norton said.

A Seattle native and graduate of the University of Washington, Norton worked as a legal assistant for the King County Prosecutor’s Office before being hired by Seattle police in 1994, when the city had about 500,000 residents.

"Flash me back to 1994 — I take a look, and then take the blindfold off. In 2026, I'll look around, and I won't recognize it," Norton said.

Policing has changed, too — no body cameras then, no doorbell cameras, and certainly no security footage on every block.

"If the Green River Killer had been active in 2026 instead of 1983, we would have had him after number one or number two, because we would have had him on camera," Norton said, referring to the serial killer who terrorized the region in the 1980s.

Dig deeper:

DNA technology has also evolved dramatically over the past two decades, from limited testing in the late 1990s to breakthroughs in genetic genealogy that help identify suspects decades later.

"In the past, it's been more about, ‘We have this result. What can we do with it? How can we interpret it? How can we make it better?’ Now it's — we go back to the start, starting from scratch. It's crazy, and I'm excited with the optimism that all this brings," Norton said.

Even with new tools, not every case has an ending.

"I'm on a one-person mission to change the vernacular. I can't stand the word ‘cold case,’" Norton said. "I don't call them cold cases because I'm working them."

He says they are not binders that have sat untouched for decades at the bottom of a vault.

"If you walked into my office, I probably have 100 case files, and they're all piled up in a very organized manner for me," Norton said.

These are not just files — they are the names of someone’s loved one. Norton says he takes them home mentally and, at times, physically.

"There's been some cases where I've printed out the original follow-up that the initial detectives produced, and have left them at every sleeping area in my house, and sometimes just pick it up and start reading saying, ‘What did I miss?’" Norton said.

Why you should care:

One of the cases he has carried for a decade is the killing of 14-year-old Tanya Frazier, who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered in 1994. An arrest was finally made last year, more than 30 years later.

"I'm pleased we got to where we are today, that we have made an arrest, but the process isn't done," Norton said.

Another case is "Baby Boy Doe," found dead in November 1997 in a north Seattle gas station trash can after his mother delivered him and left him to die. Despite police sharing images of the mother walking toward the restroom, the case remained unsolved for years.

"I come to the photos of Baby Doe in a garbage can and it's mind-blowing. Frankly, it’s life-changing, you see something that you immediately want to file away and never go back to, but you can’t because you have a job, a mission, and no one is looking out for baby doe, except for us," Norton said, describing the crime scene photos publicly for the first time.

The mother, Christine Warren, was convicted in January 2023, but for years many believed the case would never be solved.

"It's important to know that this child wasn't forgotten," said Casey McNerthney of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

McNerthney said the same goes for the case of Joseph Garrett, even though it cannot be prosecuted.

Garrett was 19 when, according to a brief three-paragraph article in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, he was shot in the shoulder during a fight with another teen near Garfield High School. The bullet lodged in his spine, paralyzing him.

"It's encouraging to see that Ralph Norton would see how police was on top of this one," McNerthney said. "Many of the cases that people assume aren't being looked at are actually on his desk."

He also offered a warning.

"If somebody thinks they've gotten away with it because it's a few years, or even a few decades in the past, they're wrong. If you never know when that knock on the door will come, and at some point it will come," McNerthney said.

For families, he added, time feels different.

"We know that for the surviving family members in these cases, every day is like the day they found out," McNerthney said.

Norton acknowledges that being the face of that pain is not easy.

"You're the face of the worst thing that ever happened to them and the family members, and you don't always have good news," Norton said.

When asked how he moves forward in each case knowing many remain unsolved for families, Norton said, "I think you need to focus on the process and not the result, and you need to be cognizant of what you can address today."

The odds are not always in his favor.

"It's tough. These cases are unsolved not because of a lack of effort. They're unsolved because they're difficult," Norton said.

When asked what he would say to families still waiting for answers, Norton did not pause.

"I remember, we remember, I won't quit. We won't quit," Norton said.

Norton has reviewed more than 600 unsolved cases dating from 1907 to 2020. During a recent interview, he shared a list of 13 names — cases for which he is the lead detective and continues to update families.

He is waiting for DNA technology to keep improving, hoping it will one day give families closure. While he does not promise resolutions, he wants families to know their loved ones are not far from his reach.

