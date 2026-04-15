Off-roading for a cause, Thurston Co. Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol looking for volunteers

The Brief Thurston County Sheriff's Jeep Patrol is looking for volunteers who want to go off-roading to help the community. The patrol helps in missions for law enforcement and search and rescue. The all-volunteer, citizen patrol is hoping to grow its ranks.



Thurston County Sheriff's Jeep Patrol is looking for volunteers who want to go off-roading for a good cause.

A Legacy of Service

The Thurston County Sheriff's Jeep Patrol started in the 1970s with more than 70 commissioned officers.

Since the 1990s, the group has evolved into a citizen-led volunteer team.

The now ten-person volunteer unit goes on missions throughout the year helping law enforcement and search and rescue whenever the road gets rough.

Ken Scrivner is the captain of the patrol. He tells FOX 13 Seattle their missions include searching for evidence, missing people, suspects, recovery, and even taking people to medical appointments if the roads get too rough.

No Jeep? No Problem.

While the name might imply you need a 4x4, Scrivner tells FOX 13 Seattle that isn't the case.

The patrol is also looking for "navigators" who can ride along and assist with tech and spotting.

The jeep patrol is also hoping to expand outside of 4x4s. Scrivner says they are looking for ATV and UTV riders, mountain bikers, and drone operators.

A Personal Mission

For Scrivner, the work is personal. He said he served in the military for about 15 years. During his service, he was lost for three days waiting for a pickup that never came.

"I lost hope," Scrivner recalled. "I had to do self-recovery, and that’s when I made a promise... if I ever found a search and rescue unit, I don’t want individuals to feel like that."

What you can do:

If you want to help the Sheriff’s Office while hitting the trails, here are the requirements:

Age: Must be an adult (18+).

Background: Must pass a clean background check.

Commitment: Willing to volunteer at least 60 hours per year. You are able to take part in missions immediately, but need to complete about 40 hours of training before you can fully get involved.

Meetings: The Jeep Patrol meets every third Wednesday of the month at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Thurston County Emergency Management — 9521 Tilley Rd SW, Olympia, WA.

The meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to attend.

For more information, check out the Thurston County Jeep Patrol's website.

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