19-time convicted felon arrested after pursuit in stolen car in Thurston County

The Brief Deputies arrested a 19-time convicted felon after a pursuit involving a stolen car in Thurston County. The suspect, who had an active escape warrant for assault, led officers from Tenino toward Tumwater. Multiple agencies assisted as deputies used spike strips and a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect.



A 19-time convicted felon was arrested early Saturday following a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Thurston County, according to Sheriff Derek Sanders.

What they're saying:

Sanders said in a Facebook post that the incident began when Olympia police were dispatched to an auto theft in progress on the city’s west side. An unknown suspect stole a Honda Civic and left the area, prompting deputies and officers to begin searching for the vehicle.

A short time later, a Tenino police officer located the stolen car. The driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit was initiated. Authorities said the chase moved north toward Tumwater.

During the pursuit, grappler attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful, but the car was eventually disabled with spike strips. The suspect briefly pulled over before fleeing again, according to the sheriff.

A Thurston County deputy then used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. Deputies forcefully removed the suspect from the car to prevent him from fleeing into a more populated area of Tumwater, Sanders said.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the suspect had an active escape warrant for assault. Investigators also identified him as a 19-time convicted felon with prior convictions including possession of stolen property, attempting to elude a police vehicle, property damage, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery, second-degree assault involving strangulation, and intimidating a witness, along with 10 additional misdemeanor convictions.

What's next:

He was booked into jail on suspicion of auto theft, attempting to elude, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff said Olympia police, Thurston County deputies, Washington State Patrol and Tenino police all assisted in the arrest.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 teens involved in deadly Bremerton car crash

Controversy continues to surround CCTV cameras in Seattle

Drivers navigate delays as WSDOT works to clear Bellingham, WA landslide

Budget cuts could impact access to Washington’s public lands

WA judge gives man longest big game sentence in decade for elk killing spree

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.