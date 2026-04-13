It cost us $200 for a day at the WA Spring Fair. Where did it all go?

The Brief A "Ride & Admission Bundle" for two people costs $55 but includes limited rides. Fair food remains a significant expense; two meals, snacks and drinks totaled over $69. A bundle of 54 ride tickets costs $60, but many popular attractions require multiple tickets per rider.



The Washington State Spring Fair is a beloved tradition that signals the change of seasons in the Pacific Northwest, but for families and couples heading to the Puyallup fairgrounds, the costs can bloom as fast as the tulips.

While the Spring Fair is often seen as a smaller, more manageable version of the massive statewide event in September, the price of admission, food, and thrills still require careful budgeting.

To see what it really costs to "do the Puyallup" in the spring, we tracked every dollar spent during a recent visit for two adults. Here is the breakdown of a day at the 2026 Washington State Spring Fair.

Admission and parking

By the numbers:

Securing entry and a place to park is the first hurdle.

For this visit, we utilized the "Ride & Admission Bundle" priced at $55. This package includes two "any day" admission tickets and six rides or games in the ThrillVille or SillyVille areas.

It is important to note that this bundle has restrictions: it is not valid for high-thrill attractions like the Extreme Scream, Classic Coaster, or Wild Cat.

We took a chance on parking at the fairgrounds which added another $15 to the initial cost before even stepping through the gates. If we had opted for reserved parking, that would have set us back $30.

The price of fair food is not exactly ‘fair’

Dig deeper:

No trip to the Washington State Spring Fair is complete without the smell of deep-fried treats and barbecue, but these iconic flavors come at a premium.

Lunch for two adults was the largest single expense in this category.

A corn dog, curly fries and a medium Coke cost $22.94, while a single brisket sandwich was priced at $21.92.

A corn dog, fries and Coke are seen at the Washington State Spring Fair on April 11, 2026, in Puyallup, Wash.

Even smaller snacks added up quickly:

Fisher Scone and Diet Coke: $9.50

Long licorice: $7.50

Lemonade: $7.50

In total, food and beverages for two people cost $69.36. To save money, visitors often recommend sharing larger portions or sticking to the legendary Fisher Scones, which remain one of the more affordable traditions.

Fairgoers line up for hot Fisher scones at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rides and games

While the admission bundle included six rides, those can disappear quickly between two people.

To experience more of the midway, we purchased a Ride & Game FunCard featuring 54 tickets for $60.

Because most rides and games require more than one ticket per person, these bundles are essential for those looking to spend time in the carnival area.

During our visit, we hit the swings, the Ferris wheel, the roller coaster and the Ghost Pirates ride. We also played one game each.

The 54-ticket bundle represents an 11% savings compared to buying individual tickets, but those looking for Adventure Zone rides should be aware that FunCards are not valid for those specific attractions.

Final total

After totaling the receipts, a full day at the Spring Fair for two adults — including parking, a moderate amount of food and several rides — came to $199.36.

This total highlights that even with bundle discounts, a day of local entertainment in Puyallup can easily approach the $200 mark for a couple. For families of four or more, that number can easily double.

Lunch for two people at the Washington State Spring Fair on April 13, 2026, was the largest single expense. A corn dog, curly fries and a medium Coke cost $22.94.

To keep costs down, the Washington State Fair suggests purchasing ride and admission tickets online.

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