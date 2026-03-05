Here's how climate change extends allergy season in WA

If it feels like allergy season keeps getting longer, you're not imagining it.

New analysis from the non-profit Climate Central finds the freeze-free growing season has lengthened in 87% of U.S. cities since 1970. On average, plants now have about three extra weeks each year to grow and produce pollen.

The biggest surges in the growing season are happening here in the northwest. About one in four adults in the U.S. are dealing with seasonal allergies.

Climate Change and Allergies infographic/flowchart (Climate Central)

Here's the reason behind this pattern. Burning fossil fuels traps heat and carbon dioxide, extending the growing season and boosting pollen, which can worsen allergies.

(Climate Central)

The green dots on the map represent cities with fewer days of freezing temperatures since 1970.

(Climate Central)

Looking at the Seattle-Tacoma area, the growing season has increased by about 12 days in the last 50+ years.

We spoke with an allergy doctor at Optum Care Washington, who said he's noticed allergy season getting longer over the last decade. We asked him about how our milder and drier-than-normal winter has affected pollen thus far in 2026. He says we are experiencing an earlier allergy season this year, but he doesn't think pollen levels are worse so far compared to 2025.

According to the pollen counts from Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center, as of Tuesday, trees are "moderate" with grasses and weeds not popping up yet. Those will eventually rear their ugly heads.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, Climate Central and Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center.

