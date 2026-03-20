Warm winter pushes WA's Skagit Valley tulips into early bloom

The Brief Skagit Valley is seeing its earliest tulip bloom in a decade, with orange "Cash" tulips emerging before the typical red varieties due to a warm winter. The 2026 season features a rare overlap of tulips and late-blooming daffodils, prompting organizers to encourage visitors to arrive before the official April 1 start date. The festival is expanding its offerings this year to include new evening events like floral arrangement classes, building on an annual economic impact of approximately $50 million.



On the first day of spring, tulips are already beginning to bloom across the Skagit Valley, signaling one of the earliest starts to the season in recent years and an early boost for the region’s signature festival.

Growers say the timing stands out compared to recent seasons.

"Definitely the earliest of the last decade," said Brent Roozen, tulip grower at Roozengaarde. "We’re trending a lot earlier than last year."

Unusual bloom patterns in the fields

Color is already appearing across the fields, but not in the typical order.

Roozen said a warmer winter has shifted which varieties are blooming first.

Typically, the red ‘Lalibela’ variety is the first to bloom, but this year the orange ‘Cash’ has emerged ahead of it, a shift growers say can happen when extreme weather causes different varieties to respond differently.

This year’s bloom is also expected to overlap more with daffodils.

"When the tulips start to bloom, we’re going to have late-blooming daffodil varieties joining them," pointed out Brent. "You’ll get a little bit of tulip color, a little bit of daffodil color."

Festival already drawing global interest

Organizers say the early bloom is already attracting attention from visitors around the world.

"Obviously, in March, we’re known for our daffodils and then April’s kind of tulips," said Nicole Roozen. "But this year it’s a really nice blend of both of those, kind of coming together."

Last year, about 450,000 visitors came to the area for the festival, generating roughly $50 million in economic impact.

Roozen said interest is already building ahead of this year’s event.

New experiences planned for 2026

What we know:

While the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival officially runs April 1 through April 30, organizers say they are adapting to the early bloom.

This year’s festival will include returning favorites like the parade and art show in La Conner, along with expanded offerings.

"We are really hoping to deepen the tulip festival experience in a few different ways," said Nicole.

That includes new evening events, such as floral arrangement classes paired with food and drinks.

Even with the official start date still days away, organizers and growers say now may be one of the best times to visit.

"We really try to push that message to come early," said Nicole.

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