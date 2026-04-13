Suspects arrested in Seattle-area robbery ring targeting the elderly

The Brief Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft ring targeting elderly victims across western Washington. Police say the pair used deception and force to steal jewelry and cash in multiple incidents. Both suspects face robbery and theft charges, but one has already posted bail and been released.



Police arrested two suspects tied to a large-scale theft organization that targeted elderly people in the Seattle area, stealing jewelry off their necks and swiping cash envelopes.

The pair are accused of various robberies across western Washington, targeting older community members while using deceptive and strong-arm tactics.

The suspects, identified as 41-year-old Simona Paun and 21-year-old Ion Miclescu, are charged with first-degree theft and robbery after a months-long investigation.

The backstory:

An 81-year-old woman reported she had been robbed in the parking lot of New Village Golden Market in White Center on March 30, 2026. The victim said a woman approached her, threw a cloth over her head and took her gold Singapore chain-style necklace, valued at $2,200.

The second incident happened at the Asian Family Market in Bellevue on April 7. A monk said a woman came up to his car and tried to give him a "blessing," continually trying to place a $50 bill in his red purse. Then, the woman allegedly took an envelope from the victim's purse, which had $800-$900 inside.

The Investigation

Using surveillance video, police were able to identify the suspects' vehicles and get their description.

Surveillance video from a rental car dealer in Woodinville captures Simona Paun and Ion Miclescu on March 30, 2026.

Paun and Miclescu had allegedly been swapping out rental cars from a dealer in Woodinville, using them in different robberies across the region. Miclescu's cell phone records also placed him at the dealer, and later at the scene of the robbery in White Center, according to court documents.

After monitoring Miclescu's home in Kirkland, police later arrested him and Paun in Federal Way on April 8 while they were reportedly targeting people at a senior living center.

Paun is currently being held on $400,000 bail. She also had a fugitive from justice warrant for a nine-count indictment out of San Diego.

Bellevue Police bodycam video of Simona Paun's arrest on April 7. (Bellevue Police Department)

Miclescu, however, bailed out after the Bellevue arrest, was re-arrested Friday for second-degree robbery in Lynnwood.

Lynnwood Robbery

Dig deeper:

An elderly man claimed a man and woman came up to him outside his apartment complex in Lynnwood on March 3. The victim said the woman approached him and put a necklace around his wrist, asking him to buy it for $100. The woman was reportedly trying to take off the victim's Rolex watch, but when unsuccessful, a man came up and pulled on the victim's arm. They couldn't get the Rolex off the man's wrist, but the woman swiped an envelope from the victim's pocket which contained $1,000 cash.

As the woman fled with the envelope, the victim grabbed her purse. The suspects left the parking lot but returned shortly after, offering the envelope back in exchange for the woman's purse, but the envelope was now clearly empty. The victim kept the woman's purse and turned it over to police.

Detectives were able to track a Washington's Lottery ticket found inside the purse to Miclescu using surveillance video at the store he purchased it at. Fingerprints on the purse also came back as a match for Simona Paun.

Theft ring suspects Ion Miclescu and Ion Miclescu spotted outside their Kirkland home.

Knowing this, when Miclescu bailed out of King County Jail, Lynnwood police arrested him for second-degree robbery and booked him into Snohomish County Jail. Bail was set at $250,000, but he posted it and was released from jail Sunday night.

What's next:

Paun and Miclescu are both scheduled to appear in King County Court on Wednesday, where they will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

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