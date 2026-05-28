Suspect car in deadly robbery of Parkland, WA 17-year-old found

The Brief Investigators have recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the robbery and fatal shooting of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz. The car was found in Federal Way and is being processed for forensic evidence. Detectives have identified multiple persons of interest, but no suspects have been publicly named.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says they have found the suspect vehicle involved in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Parkland.

The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday that the car was located Wednesday evening in the Federal Way area. It has since been seized for forensics and a warrant.

Unidentified suspect vehicle in Parkland teen's shooting death

What we know:

The car was allegedly used in the murder of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz, who was walking with his girlfriend on Sunday night when he was robbed of his jewelry and shot in the chest, killing him.

The suspects fled the scene in a red sedan, which was captured on surveillance video near the scene at Sheridan Avenue and Ainsworth Avenue South.

Braylon Diaz and the scene of a fatal shooting in Parkland on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Carly Cappetto, public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, said locating the suspects' car has led them to identify multiple persons of interest.

What we don't know:

As for who the persons of interest are, the sheriff's office has not yet identified any suspects. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case or has surveillance video in the area at the time of the crime is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at (253) 287-4455.

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