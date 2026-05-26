US-2 closed in both directions near Stevens Pass due to crash

The Brief U.S. Route 2 is closed in both directions near Stevens Pass following a collision Tuesday morning. The highway is completely blocked 14 miles east of the summit at milepost 78. State transportation officials report there is currently no detour available and no estimated time for reopening.



Both directions of US-2 closed Tuesday morning following a crash 14 miles east of the Stevens Pass summit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

US-2 blocked near Stevens Pass

What we know:

U.S. Route 2 is completely shut down to traffic in both directions. According to a 10:42 a.m. update from WSDOT East, the closure is located at milepost 78. This is about 14 miles east of the Stevens Pass summit. Drivers are being warned that there is no detour available around the crash site, and state officials do not yet have an estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what caused it. Officials have not released information regarding potential injuries or how long cleanup efforts are expected to take.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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