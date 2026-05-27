Seattle weather: Sunshine and 70s return Wednesday

The Brief Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday, with highs climbing into the 70s and low 80s. Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday east of the Cascades, where a marginal severe weather threat is possible. Cooler weather and a few showers return Friday before a gradual warm-up next week.



A few areas of patchy fog to start Wednesday morning after low-level moisture remains from the last several days of rain. High pressure starts to build in again on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

A few areas of patchy fog to start Wednesday morning.

What's next:

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s across western Washington, even some warmer spots will hit 80. Mid to low 70s for the Puget Sound area, with warmer temperatures in the south sound down towards Chehalis valley. Mid to upper 60s to low 70s along the coast.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s across Western Washington, even some warmer spots will hit 80.

Wrap around moisture Thursday will increase shower and thunderstorm chances for central Washington and the cascades. The Convective Outlook for Thursday does show marginal threat for severe storms east of the Cascades. Keep an eye on the forecast if you are traveling in the mountains or east.

Wrap around moisture Thursday will increase shower and thunderstorm chances for central Washington and the cascades.

Looking Ahead:

Warm and sunny weather continues through Thursday, with highs reaching the low 80s for some again. A few showers are back in the forecast for early Friday with cooler temperatures, back to the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the weekend, before we start to warm back up into next week.

Warm and sunny weather continues through Thursday, with highs reaching the low 80s for some again.

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