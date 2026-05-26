Seattle weather: rain tapers off as sunshine returns

The Brief Following Tuesday's gray skies and morning showers, overnight low clouds and fog will dissipate by late Wednesday morning to bring sunnier skies and warmer temperatures. A drying trend will continue through Thursday, leading to a brief warm-up with afternoon highs nearing the 80s by the end of the week. The dry spell will be short-lived as light showers are forecast to return on Friday, followed by a slightly cooler weekend with a few clouds.



We saw gray skies for much of Tuesday with a few light showers around during the morning. Low clouds/fog will develop overnight, lingering into Wednesday morning. Fog will begin to dissipate by late morning with sunnier skies and warmer temperatures.

Overnight fog will develop Wednesday morning, but burn off by lunchtime.

A quiet night ahead with clouds clearing and allowing overnight lows to cool just a bit more. Many locations will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Overnight lows in the upper 40s. (FOX13 Seattle)

Rain briefly returns to Seattle

After another round of morning showers on Tuesday, a drying trend will take over through Thursday. The dry days will be short-lived as there is another chance for light showers on Friday.

Light rain wraps on Tuesday with drying skies Wednesday & Thursday.

After this brief cool snap, warmer days are ahead with afternoon highs flirting with the 80s by the end of the week. The weekend will be a little cooler with a few clouds.

Midweek warm up with another slight chance of showers on Friday.

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