Bones found by hikers ID'd as missing Cowlitz County, WA woman

The Brief Authorities identified skeletal remains found on Weyerhaeuser property in Cowlitz County as a woman reported missing in early 2025. Investigators said hikers discovered bones and clothing in an area previously flagged in her disappearance. The remains were confirmed through dental records, and the cause of death remains under investigation.



A body found on Weyerhaeuser property in Cowlitz County this week has been identified as a woman who went missing in early 2025.

The backstory:

On Jan. 3, 2025, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 33-year-old Hailey E. Athay was missing. She was last seen in Kelso in November 2024.

Authorities said her mother spoke with her in a store just before Thanksgiving, and she was doing well and was with a man whom the mother didn't know. She had not been seen or heard from since then.

Hailey's best friend said she was going mushroom picking with the man before she went missing.

(Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

On April 12, 2026, people were hiking on Weyerhaeuser property near Rose Valley Road and the 1600 line. While hiking, they found clothing and two bones, called the police and sent them a photo, which was sent to a forensic anthropologist who identified them as human.

The next day, detectives coordinated a search with the coroner’s office and search and rescue. One of the men who had found the remains led the search party to the area.

The location was in the middle of an area that had been identified as an area of interest in her disappearance, but no evidence was recovered at the time.

What's next:

The remains have been turned over to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office to determine a cause of death. The remains were also confirmed to be hers through dental records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

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