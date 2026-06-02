WA troopers investigate I-5 shooting in Seattle

The Brief Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting on southbound I-5 near downtown Seattle early Tuesday. A bullet struck the rear door of a Mercedes SUV, but the driver was not injured. No suspect or vehicle description has been released, and investigators are seeking witnesses.



The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to an overnight shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Seattle.

What we know:

The shooting occurred on southbound I-5 near the convention center at around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.

A 911 caller stated they heard a loud sound and felt an impact as they were driving.

Photos of a singular bullet hole left after a shooting on I-5 in Seattle on June 2, 2026. (Washington State Patrol)

The right rear door of the victim's black Mercedes SUV had a singular bullet hole. The driver was not injured.

What we don't know:

A vehicle or suspect description is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to reach out to WSP Detective Early at todd.early@wsp.wa.gov.

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