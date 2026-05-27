Seattle police release photos of suspect in violent downtown assault
SEATTLE - Seattle police have released new photos of a man who brutally attacked another man near a downtown Seattle hotel.
What we know:
Around midnight on May 4, officers located a 35-year-old man lying on the ground in front of the Renaissance Hotel with significant head trauma.
Police said the victim was bending over when the suspect hit them over the head with an object, and repeatedly struck him before leaving the scene.
Suspect in a violent downtown Seattle assault on May 4, 2026. (Seattle Police Department)
The suspect is described as a possibly Black male, between 5'6" and 5'9" with a medium build and facial hair.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing a white bucket hat, a black jacket, black pants, and pink-colored Jordan sneakers.
The suspect fled the scene heading north of 6th Avenue from Madison Street.
Suspect in a violent downtown Seattle assault on May 4, 2026.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 and reference incident number 2026-122908.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.