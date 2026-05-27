Bellevue, WA welcomes luxury Nobu restaurant and residences

The Brief The luxury lifestyle brand Nobu will debut its first United States occupancy-ready residential development by rebranding two downtown Bellevue towers. The Bellevue Residences will feature 365 luxury condominiums, branded public spaces, and a signature Nobu restaurant known for its Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine. Owned by Silverstein Capital Partners, the project capitalizes on Bellevue's booming tech economy and growing luxury market.



The globally-renowned luxurious hospitality and fine dining entity with an iconic blend of Japanese cuisine and Peruvian ingredients is making its Pacific Northwest debut in 2027.

Nobu, the luxury lifestyle brand, announced Wednesday it will rebrand two luxury residential towers in Downtown Bellevue as Nobu Bellevue Residences, marking the first occupancy-ready Nobu-branded residential development in the United States. Within the Nobu Residences Bellevue, the brand will introduce luxurious public spaces, signature residential services and a future Nobu restaurant.

(Nobu via PR Newswire)

Why you should care:

The brand is known for pioneering a blend of Japanese cuisine with Peruvian ingredients. Signature dishes include their black cod with miso, described online as the crown jewel of the menu. Additionally, their yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, spicy tuna crispy rice, rock shrimp tempura, tiraditos and ceviches are notable for their high quality ingredients and bold flavors.

Considering Bellevue is one of the country's fastest-growing luxury markets, due to the city's influx of tech revenue and demand, Nobu's expansion will capitalize on its signature design approach and luxury lifestyle branding.

What they're saying:

"Bellevue continues to emerge as a global city for innovation, culture, and luxury living, making it a natural fit for the Nobu lifestyle. Together with our partners, we are creating a residential experience rooted in thoughtful design, service from the heart, and a strong sense of place." — Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality

Nobu's branding emphasizes Japanese minimalism and understated luxury, and will highlight the warmth and natural textures of the Pacific Northwest in its revamp of the development. The residences will have 365 luxury condominiums, which showcase panoramic views of Lake Washington, the Seattle skyline and the Olympic Mountain range.

The president of the company that owns the project, praised the location of the new development. The president, Shawn Katz said "Bellevue has established itself as a sophisticated, globally connected luxury destination and this project will define its next chapter."

"Our partnership with Nobu is rooted in a shared vision: to deliver a landmark lifestyle experience defined by world-class dining, extraordinary design, and uncompromising service. With a Nobu restaurant and the introduction of Nobu Residences to the Pacific Northwest, we are not just raising the bar. We are setting an entirely new one." — Shawn Katz, president of Silverstein Capital Partners

The Source: Information in this story came from a Nobu press release via PR Newswire.

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