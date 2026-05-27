Bellevue, WA welcomes luxury Nobu restaurant and residences
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The globally-renowned luxurious hospitality and fine dining entity with an iconic blend of Japanese cuisine and Peruvian ingredients is making its Pacific Northwest debut in 2027.
Nobu, the luxury lifestyle brand, announced Wednesday it will rebrand two luxury residential towers in Downtown Bellevue as Nobu Bellevue Residences, marking the first occupancy-ready Nobu-branded residential development in the United States. Within the Nobu Residences Bellevue, the brand will introduce luxurious public spaces, signature residential services and a future Nobu restaurant.
(Nobu via PR Newswire)
Why you should care:
The brand is known for pioneering a blend of Japanese cuisine with Peruvian ingredients. Signature dishes include their black cod with miso, described online as the crown jewel of the menu. Additionally, their yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, spicy tuna crispy rice, rock shrimp tempura, tiraditos and ceviches are notable for their high quality ingredients and bold flavors.
Considering Bellevue is one of the country's fastest-growing luxury markets, due to the city's influx of tech revenue and demand, Nobu's expansion will capitalize on its signature design approach and luxury lifestyle branding.
What they're saying:
Nobu's branding emphasizes Japanese minimalism and understated luxury, and will highlight the warmth and natural textures of the Pacific Northwest in its revamp of the development. The residences will have 365 luxury condominiums, which showcase panoramic views of Lake Washington, the Seattle skyline and the Olympic Mountain range.
The president of the company that owns the project, praised the location of the new development. The president, Shawn Katz said "Bellevue has established itself as a sophisticated, globally connected luxury destination and this project will define its next chapter."
The Source: Information in this story came from a Nobu press release via PR Newswire.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Harbor seal shot in Hood Canal dies after months of rehabilitation
17-year-old shot and killed over jewelry in Parkland
1,400 Seattle area residents lose jobs amid sweeping Meta layoffs
Trump’s no-bond policy for immigrants in custody played out for years in Tacoma, WA
Late World Cup bookings expected to drive Seattle economic surge
Vancouver, BC kayaker found dead in 2022 linked to Seattle area
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.