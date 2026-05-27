Puyallup Tribe carves gifts for visiting FIFA World Cup countries

The Brief The Puyallup Tribe has spent three years preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will present visiting foreign delegates with about 40 custom, handmade wooden paddles and other traditional gifts. According to tribal tradition, carvers put positive thoughts and a part of their spirit into each paddle to create a meaningful and lasting connection between international visitors and local Indigenous tribes. The gifts will be presented on June 12 during a public opening ceremony on Puyallup Tribal land in Tacoma, which features a community parade, a traditional Welcoming Ceremony, and a fireworks show.



With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just over two weeks away, the Puyallup Tribe is preparing to welcome international visitors to the region with handmade, traditional gifts.

The Puyallup Tribe tells FOX 13 Seattle they have spent the last three years preparing for the international event. Next month, they will present visiting foreign delegates with custom wooden paddles, as well as other handmade gifts crafted on tribal land.

Ancient traditions, modern tools

What we know:

In a woodshop on Puyallup tribal land, carvers are utilizing both ancient traditions and modern tools to create the welcoming tokens.

"Now, we used technology for part of this, but we also use our hands," said Muh-huh-leen, a culture coordinator and carver for the Puyallup Tribe who also goes by Muck.

Muck has been carving for the tribe for more than a decade.

He tells FOX 13 Seattle that while the tradition of wood carving paddles goes back as far as tribal history, the production process has evolved. However, even with technological assistance, creating a single paddle can take upward of three days.

The backstory:

So far, Muck and a team of carvers created approximately 40 paddles.

According to tribal tradition, the mindset of the carver during the crafting process is just as important as the labor.

"When you’re carving a gift for somebody, you’re putting nothing but good thoughts into it," Muck said. "Just like a cook. If they’re in an angry mood, you don’t want to eat their food. They’re going to have angry food."

He added that each paddle contains a part of his spirit, making the gesture a profound offering to the international community.

"We always gift out the best that we can do," Muck said. "And what we receive in return is a blessing from our creator."

Big picture view:

The paddles are intended to foster a lasting connection between the international visitors and the local Indigenous population.

"That’s a big honor to be able to do those kinds of things because those are going to be, hopefully, given to people or gifted to people that will someday have that connection to the Puyallup people and the Coast Salish tribes," Muck said.

The handmade gifts will be presented to visiting foreign delegates on June 12 during an opening ceremony hosted on Puyallup Tribal land.

What's next:

The opening celebration is open to the public and starts with a community parade beginning at 38th Street and Portland Avenue. At 8:45 p.m., the traditional Welcoming Ceremony begins at the Puyallup Tribal Administration located at 30001 Pualupabsh St. Tacoma, and wraps with a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m.

For a full list of 2026 FIFA World Cup Puyallup Tribe events, click here.

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