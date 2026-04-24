Seattle's Gas Works Park under construction to improve safety

The Brief Seattle Parks and Recreation has begun an "emergency selective deconstruction" of the historic Cracking Towers at Gas Works Park to prevent further injuries and deaths. The city faces a May 15 deadline to remove all catwalks, ladders, and stairways or face daily fines of $500. Safety measures follow a history of 22 severe injuries and three deaths at the site, including a 15-year-old who died in July 2025.



Seattle Parks and Recreation is currently removing ladders and walkways from the iconic Cracking Towers at Gas Works Park to address what officials call a public safety hazard.

Gas Works Park deconstruction begins (FOX 13 Seattle)

Crews begin emergency work on historic towers

What we know:

Construction is underway at 1901 N. Northlake Way as crews perform "emergency selective deconstruction" on the park’s historic structures. The project involves the selective removal of piping, catwalks, ladders, and support systems from the tower structures.

Gas Works Park deconstruction plan (FOX 13 Seattle)

The city is acting under a "hazard correction order" from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The order requires these walkways be removed by May 15, or the city could face fines of $500 per day.

While the city has a May 15 deadline, Seattle Parks and Recreation said the work should take about two months.

Safety concerns drive landmark changes

Why you should care:

Gas Works Park has been the site of dozens of injuries and at least three deaths. Officials report that walkways and ladders have been repeatedly scaled by trespassers despite a large perimeter fence and "No Trespassing" signs.

Gas Works Park deconstruction begins (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

The Cracking Towers are part of a designated city landmark. Previous attempts to modify the structures were stalled because they required specific approval from Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board. The current "emergency" status of the work, documented in architectural plans dated March 24, allows the city to bypass those previous hurdles.

Preserving history while preventing tragedy

Big picture view:

City officials say the goal of the deconstruction is to minimize climbing-related injuries and discourage trespassing while preserving the overall appearance of the historic site.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Gas Works Park (FOX 13 Seattle)

Architectural renderings show that vertical framing will be cut off at ground level, and exposed steel will receive a corrosion-inhibiting coating to maintain the structures' integrity.

What's next:

Once the "dangerous structures" are removed, the city aims to have the project finalized to meet safety mandates. Visitors to Gas Works Park should expect extra traffic and construction noise while work continues.

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