Plan for Seattle's Gas Works Park could remove catwalks after injuries, deaths

The Brief Seattle is proposing major changes at Gas Works Park to prevent dangerous climbing on the historic Cracking Towers. The plan would remove ladders, catwalks and other climbable parts after decades of falls, injuries and several deaths. It’s up to the city’s Landmarks Preservation Board to decide whether the updated safety proposal moves forward.



The City of Seattle has proposed a plan that could remove catwalks, piping and railing to improve safety at Gas Works Park, following multiple injuries and deaths from falls off the structure.

Seattle Parks and Recreation seeks to remove all potential climbable parts from the historic "Cracking Towers" in Wallingford.

What they're saying:

The proposal includes dismantling all ladders, catwalks, and stairways, aiming to reduce the number of trespassers while minimizing climbing-related injuries.

Deconstruction perspective renderings of Gas Works Park.

Since 2008, the towers have been the site of at least 25 trespassing incidents involving falls. These incidents resulted in three confirmed fatalities and 22 severe injuries, including the death of 15-year-old Mattheis Johnson, who fell 50 feet from a platform following a concert in July 2025.

Featured article

Experts say the various "No Trespassing" signs and existing fence surrounding the structure don't do enough to deter people from climbing it. Because of this, one elevated pipe extending beyond the fence could be slated for removal.

Engineers also noted some elements of the Cracking Towers are damaged beyond repair due to extreme corrosion.

The project would remove all climbable structures but aims to maintain the industrial aesthetic of the park, keeping the larger main towers and piping.

Post-deconstruction perspective renderings of Gas Works Park (Seattle Parks and Recreation)

What's next:

The plan was initially pitched back in October 2025 but later rejected, with officials considering other options like adding security cameras and improving lighting. However, the plan was updated in early January.

Whether the plan will be acted upon is up to the City of Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

DNA identifies jawbone that washed ashore on Washington coast 30 years ago

Here are Washington's 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

Washington lawmakers consider lowering BAC limit to 0.05

Meta to lay off about 331 employees in Washington state starting in March

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.