Seattle teen dies after fall at Gas Works Park concert

The Brief A Ballard High School student, Mattheis Johnson, died in an accident at a Gas Works Park concert. Johnson was active in school clubs and sports, and his family has organized a GoFundMe in his memory. Seattle Public Schools is offering support and resources for grieving students and families.



A Ballard High School student died after falling at a Gas Works Park pop-up concert last week, Seattle Public Schools confirmed.

The teen, identified as 15-year-old Mattheis Johnson, died at Harborview Medical Center after falling 50 feet from a platform at Gas Works Park on Thursday, July 10, the Seattle Fire Department confirmed.

The family of Mattheis, the Ballard High School community and Seattle Public Schools are mourning his loss, saying his passing came as an unexpected shock to all who knew him.

Johnson was a member of the Ballard Ultimate Frisbee Team, and participated in the BHS Concert Choir, Garment Club, and Track and Field.

A GoFundMe, organized on behalf of Johnson's family, describes Mattheis as an artist, musician and friend to many. The fundraiser linked his Spotify account, where he sang and produced his own music.

Ballard High School families received a letter notifying them of Johnson's passing, while also offering resources and support for students during this difficult time. School administrative and counseling teams will be available, and the school encouraged students to talk with their families about their ideas, thoughts, and beliefs.

"In times like this, I am reminded how fortunate we are to be a part of this supportive and caring community. Our Ballard community is here for each other," said Ballard High School principal Abby Hunt in a letter to families.

Seattle Public Schools has a list of contacts available on its Mental Health Services webpage. The district also shared links to the following resources:

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Public Schools, GoFundMe and the Seattle Fire Department.

