The Brief A Seattle homeowner suspects a shooting at her house was politically motivated, targeting political stickers. The incident left several bullet holes and damaged a truck, with police investigation details pending. The homeowner plans to install security cameras but will keep her political displays.



A Seattle homeowner believes a shooting that left several holes in her windows early Sunday morning may have been politically motivated.

She says the shooter seemed to target an assortment of political stickers and pictures in the window, pictured below.

The backstory:

The woman says it was around 3:10 a.m. when the bullets came flying through the window at her home in Ballard.

The bullet holes appeared to be clustered around stickers and pictures in the window showing President Trump, a confederate flag, and another sticker that read, "Police Lives Matter".

A truck with a flag was also damaged, left with two broken windows.

We reached out to Seattle Police to try to get more information on the case, and are waiting to hear back.

Mason Rapisarda's grandma lives next door.

"I think it’s unnecessary to bring that kind of violence," said Mason. "Being how close the houses are together, it definitely concerns me."

Mason says his grandma told him she was worried that the gunfire might spill over to her home as well.

"Very scary for her and the neighbors and everyone," said Mason.

FOX 13 spoke to the homeowner. She didn't want to share her name for privacy reasons.

She told FOX 13 this was the second time her house was shot at in just two years. She says the house was targeted on New Year's Eve heading into 2024. During that shooting, she says a bullet flew into a cabinet.

This time she says the shutters were closed, which helped to stop some of the impact.

After the shooting, the woman said she looked out her window and saw a man walking across the street.

"I don’t know what could have motivated this, but scary for sure," said Mason.

He says with his grandma just celebrating her 77th birthday, the situation put a damper on her big day.

"She told me she couldn’t sleep the whole night. I mean, it obviously freaked her out the whole night," said Mason. "There’s no telling what else could have happened, what could have gone wrong."

The homeowner tells me she has no plans to take down the political statements. However, she does plan to install security cameras.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

