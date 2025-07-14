Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

The Brief King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Skyway, where a woman reported shooting an intruder. A man was found in the driveway with a gunshot wound and later died, but authorities state there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in Skyway.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on South 133rd Street.

Investigators said a woman called 911 and said she shot an intruder.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

The man died from his injuries.

The King County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public and South 133rd Street will be closed indefinitely for the investigation.

Deputies said the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

