Skyway apartment complex fire determined to be arson

An arson investigation is underway after a fire at a Skyway apartment complex.

What we know:

Skyway Fire said early Saturday morning the fire was reported off South 125th Street. Upon arrival, firefighters from Renton, Skyway and Puget Sound found the fire contained in a single room within the apartment complex's rental office.

One person in an attached apartment escaped without injury before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The American Red Cross Northwest is assisting residents affected by the incident.

An apartment building fire in Skyways has been determined as arson. (Skyway Fire)

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as arson. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 1-800-55-ARSON (27766).

There were also two separate fires in western Washington.

Seattle fire crews responded to a fire Saturday morning at a home off South Delappe Place near the Mount Baker and Columbia City neighborhoods.

No injuries were reported, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Before 1 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a duplex fire near 71st Ave Ct SW and Phillips Rd SW in Lakewood.

The fire displaced three people and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from Skyway, Seattle and West Pierce fire departments.

