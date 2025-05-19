Man injured in shooting at Skyway apartment complex

The Brief A man was injured Sunday night after a shooting at an apartment complex in Skyway. King County deputies said there is another possible victim, who was shot in the same incident. A search is underway for a suspect.



A man was injured Sunday night after a shooting at a Skyway apartment complex.

What we know:

At about 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Creston Point Apartment complex at 13445 Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center but his condition is not known.

After a search of the area, deputies did not find a suspect.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that another possible victim, who was also shot in the same incident, was taken to Valley Medical Center. Their condition is also not known.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

