Seattle small businesses apply for help ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Seattle small businesses are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just months away. Shops in the Chinatown-International District are planning events and seeking grants for the upcoming event, but say preparations feel a bit overwhelming. Business leaders warn some areas may see uneven economic benefits, though resources and support programs are available.



Are small businesses in Seattle ready for the World Cup?

The countdown is on with about three months from the first match at Lumen Field.

Those in the Chinatown-International District are trying their best to be prepared for the major event with everything from staffing to specials. They're exploring every option for help.

What they're saying:

At Hood Famous Cafe in the C-ID, there's a buzz coming from a different cup: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I am hopeful and just excited that there are these events that are coming and hopefully going to bring a crowd," Chera Amlag said.

The storefront of Hood Famous Cafe in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Amlag said they have already experienced a great celebration this year.

"I think we got a little bit of a taste with the Seahawks and the Super Bowl parade, that was really great," she said.

We talked with the cafe's owners earlier this year as they shared worries about the economic climate and survival.

Amlag said this month, they worked with the C-ID Business Improvement Area and the C-ID Visioning Group to apply for a grant.

"We definitely want to host some watch parties in our cafe," she said.

The Historic Chinatown Gate in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What They're Doing:

She said they're excited about the SEA&WIN app, a mobile game encouraging visitors to play challenges, visit landmarks, and win prizes. They've also reviewed the Small Business Readiness Playbook from the Seattle Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Amlag said it's a lot to take in.

"It's just a matter of really trying to understand what is it that we can do within our resources and just planning as much as we can," she said.

For instance, the playbook highlights the 2023 MLB All-Star Week at T-Mobile Park.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: A view of the 2023 MLB Seattle All-Star Game signage at T-Moble Park located on Edgar Martinez Dr before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washing Expand

It said 100,000 people attended, hotels were nearly 96% occupied, and Visit Seattle projected a $50 million regional impact, but the C-ID was initially excluded from fan materials until advocates spoke up.

It also said businesses farther from the events saw flat or lower-than-expected sales.

What's next:

At Hood Famous, there's a determination to make sure worldwide fans know they're here.

"Be able to just have different entry points for as many people as possible to understand who we are, where we are," Amlag said.

So far, Hood Famous owners said with about three months to go, they're feeling a little overwhelmed, but positive. They're hopeful to get one of those grants.

The U.S. Small Business Administration sent FOX 13 Seattle the following statement regarding World Cup preparations:

"The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is ready to support small businesses with access to capital through a variety of loan programs and a network of dedicated SBA lenders offering funding for working capital, equipment purchases, and more. Individuals seeking guidance and advice in the management of their business or their pursuit of funding are encouraged to connect with SBA Resource Partners offering no-cost, confidential, one-on-one advising and mentorship. These services are provided by the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC), SCORE, Women’s Business Centers and the Veteran’s Business Outreach Center.

"Locally, SBA Seattle District Director, Melanie Norton, participated as a contributor in the development of the Small Business Ready Playbook, produced by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 Local Organizing Committee. The playbook offers guidance in preparing a business for large events including business readiness, marketing and promotion, safety considerations, technical support providers, and funding resources."

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