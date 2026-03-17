WA man arrested for CA post-Super Bowl shooting

A man from Federal Way has been arrested by a coordinated, multi-agency effort from law enforcement investigators in California and Washington.

Just after the Seahawks' Super Bowl win in Santa Clara, six people were shot in nearby San Jose, California following an altercation between two groups outside a business in the area of Santa Clara Street and Market Street.

What they're saying:

"On a day that should have been a celebration, a dangerous suspect from out of state chose to bring violence into downtown San José and attempted to take multiple lives," said SJPD Chief of Police Paul Joseph.

The victims had minor injuries and survived. Shortly after they were treated, investigators identified the suspect they believe committed the shooting by tracking the license plate of the car fleeing the scene.

"He fled back to his home state, but fleeing will not put distance between him and the consequences of his actions. Anyone who commits violence in this city should know that the San José Police Department is committed to protecting our community and will relentlessly pursue those responsible until they are held accountable," Chief Joseph continued.

Tyrone Asphy had fled back to his home in Federal Way, Washington, according to the San Jose Police Department. The department worked with the FBI and Seattle area police to locate and arrest Asphy.

The suspect was finally arrested more than a month later, on Mar. 11. Investigators say they found the gun used in the shooting inside his home upon obtaining a search warrant.

What's next:

Asphy was booked into King County Jail last week and is set to be extradited back to Santa Clara County.

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