Foss High School quadruple stabbing sparked over stolen vape, court docs say

The Brief A 16-year-old Foss High School student has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault following a quadruple stabbing that injured several students and a security guard on Thursday. Investigators believe the confrontation began over a stolen vape pen, with surveillance footage showing the suspect being encircled by four classmates before pulling a weapon from his pocket. The suspect, identified as Waleed Emad Essakhi, was arrested shortly after the incident and is being charged as an adult in the case, currently being held on $750,000 bail.



A 16-year-old boy was charged with four counts of first-degree assault in connection to the quadruple stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington on Thursday.

The teenager was arrested shortly after the incident, and was charged in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday. Authorities identified the suspect as Waleed Emad Essakhi, a student at Foss High School. He is being tried as an adult.

Foss High School students are evacuated from the building after four students were stabbed on April 30, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tacoma school stabbing breaks out over stolen vape

According to court documents, the fight started over a vape pen. Essakhi was believed to have stolen a vape from one of his classmates when they were at a nearby skatepark on Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the next day shows four students confront Essakhi in the first floor hall at Foss High School, and eventually encircle him.

Essakhi appeared to be "egging them on," according to one of the victims, slapping his own face and feinting at him to make him strike first. Court documents say surveillance video shows Essakhi pull something from his pocket and manipulate it just before the four students jump him.

Several staff members and a security guard were eventually able to separate everyone and break up the fight.

Several students suffered injuries, including cut lips and stab wounds. The security guard was also cut on his arm. One of the students was stabbed in the side and had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a portion of his lung, and another student will require surgery for a severe cut on his arm.

What's next:

Essakhi has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held on $750,000 bail. Essakhi is also ordered to have no contact with any of the victims.

It is not yet known when the suspect will be arraigned. This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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