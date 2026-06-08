Federal, Seattle officials outline 'unprecedented' 2026 World Cup security plan

The Brief Officials say Seattle is ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with security plans in place for an estimated 750,000 visitors over six matches. A $32 million FEMA grant is funding upgrades including screening checkpoints, K-9 units, active CCTV cameras and drone restrictions around the stadium. Authorities cited general but credible threats ahead of the tournament, though no specific details have been released.



Federal, state, and local officials announced Monday that they are prepared to secure the city for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, launching what security experts describe as an unprecedented safety effort.

With Seattle Stadium set to host its first match in exactly one week, law enforcement agencies are finalizing operations for an influx of an estimated 750,000 soccer fans. Seattle is scheduled to host six matches over four weeks.

"Super Bowls only last one day, this is lasting, you know, 39 days," said Trent Heinrichs, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge.

High-tech enhancements and federal funding

By the numbers:

A $32 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant is funding safety upgrades. Security measures on the ground will include magnetometers and K-9 units, while airspace restrictions will include a strict ban on drones around the stadium.

FEMA officials stated that emergency personnel have spent months preparing for potential crises.

"We've trained and rehearsed a range of scenarios, and we've identified staging areas in the event that we need to have lifesaving teams come into this area," said Scott Zaffram, FEMA Region 10 Response Division Director.

A couple in Seattle walks near the Stadium District where there is an "unprecedented" security effort being constructed for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

Credible threats and increased surveillance

Cybersecurity remains a top priority for the event, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be active throughout the Stadium District. This​ follows an announcement last week by Mayor Katie Wilson, who revealed that the Seattle Police Department and the FBI had identified general but credible threats.

Officials declined to share further specifics regarding those threats on Monday but emphasized the importance of public vigilance.

"If anyone sees any suspicious activity or potential criminal activity, please do report that to law enforcement," said Karen Valaas, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

Inter-agency collaboration and public health warnings

The massive security footprint will result in a heavy presence of first responders across the region's transportation network, including ferries, public transit, and roads. To bolster aerial support, a second helicopter will be deployed from Spokane to assist King County Guardian One and local law enforcement with emergency calls.

Public health and safety operations are also extending to federal drug enforcement. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning to both local residents and visiting tourists ahead of the festivities.

Why you should care:

"Fentanyl is often hidden in counterfeit pills or mixed with other illicit drugs without a person's knowledge," said Rob Saccone, DEA Special Agent in Charge.

Local leaders acknowledged that while the scale of the World Cup eclipses past regional events, including the Super Bowl parade that drew one million Seahawks fans into the streets, cross-agency teamwork will guide the operation.

"We haven't dealt with anything of this size," said King County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Jeff Flohr. "But the collaboration gives me comfort."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bellevue, WA police raid 'OnlyFans house' in human trafficking investigation

Aberdeen dad arrested in connection with 4-year-old son's death

Seattle donut shop owner frustrated after thieves keep drilling out locks

Transportation guide for getting around Seattle during FIFA World Cup

Seattle reaches $2.6M settlement with female cops who alleged sexual harassment

Deputy shoots, injures suspect in Yelm

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson grilled over CCTV usage, affordability and housing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.