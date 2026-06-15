Live Camera: Thousands of soccer fans pack Seattle Stadium for World Cup
SEATTLE - Thousands of soccer fans packed Seattle Stadium on Monday as the city hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup match, a noon kickoff between Belgium and Egypt.
As Seattle hosts six matches of the international tournament, fans won't have to miss a single minute of action. FOX 13 is your home for all the World Cup action, including local matches and all other tournament games.
How to watch World Cup matches in Seattle
All matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will air on FOX (KCPQ channel 13) and FS1 in the Seattle area.
Games will be split between channels, with FOX airing 70 matches and FS1 broadcasting 34 matches. Of Seattle's six matches, three will air on FOX 13 and three will air on FS1.
Spanish-language broadcasts are available on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.
The 48-team tournament spans from June 11 to July 19. The opening match and World Cup Final will both air on FOX.
How to stream World Cup matches in Seattle
For fans looking to stream World Cup matches, the most reliable options will be FOX One and the FOX Sports App. Both platforms require a TV provider sign-in and will carry all 104 matches.
To watch the World Cup without cable, FOX and FS1 are available on the following TV streaming services:
- YouTube TV
- Fubo
- DIRECTV
- Peacock (Spanish commentary)
- Tubi (Two matches: Opening match on June 11 and USA vs Paraguay on June 12)
- YouTube (select full matches and tournament highlights)
Seattle World Cup match schedule
Here is a guide for the six World Cup matches Seattle is hosting, and how to watch them live:
Match 1: Belgium vs. Egypt
- Date: Monday, June 15
- Time: 12 p.m. PT
- Channel: FOX 13 Seattle
Match 2: USA vs. Australia
- Date: Friday, June 19
- Time: 12 p.m. PT
- Channel: FOX 13 Seattle
Match 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar
- Date: Wednesday, June 24
- Time: 12 p.m. PT
- Channel: FS1
Match 4: Egypt vs. Iran
- Date: Friday, June 26
- Time: 8 p.m. PT
- Channel: FS1
Match 5: Round of 32 in Seattle (TBD vs. TBD)
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Time: 1 p.m. PT
- Channel: FS1
Match 6: Round of 16 in Seattle (TBD vs. TBD)
- Date: Monday, July 6
- Time: 5 p.m. PT
- Channel: FOX 13 Seattle
Watch parties in Washington, Seattle
Seattle and Washington will also have "fan zones" where the World Cup matches will air on a big screen. Some of the main hubs are in Seattle Center, Pioneer Square and the Seattle Waterfront, while many others are scattered across the city and state.
Seattle's fan celebration sites include Seattle Center, Pacific Place, Waterfront Park and Victory Hall. In Washington, they're in Bellingham, Bremerton, Everett, Olympia/Lacey, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver and Yakima.
MORE WORLD CUP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Center welcomes global fans for 39-day FIFA World Cup celebration
Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle
Seattle Soccer Celebration Barge arrives in Elliott Bay ahead of FIFA World Cup
Space Needle transformed with soccer ball design ahead of FIFA World Cup
Know before you go: Transportation guide for getting around Seattle during FIFA World Cup
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX One, FOX Sports and FOX 13 Seattle.