Inside Seattle Stadium: FIFA offers exclusive look at World Cup venue

The Brief FIFA gave media an inside look at Seattle Stadium as final preparations continue ahead of upcoming World Cup matches. One of the biggest changes is the installation of a natural grass field, replacing the stadium's usual artificial turf. Work is still underway in fan areas outside the stadium, but officials say the venue is nearly ready for teams and spectators from around the world.



With just days before international teams arrive, FIFA offered an exclusive behind-the-scenes look for media at Seattle Stadium, showcasing a transformation that has been years in the making.

FOX 13 was invited inside the venue formerly known as Lumen Field for a tour of the upgrades ahead of upcoming matches involving Belgium and Egypt.

Visitors were shown spaces ranging from the press conference room, where players and coaches will face questions from reporters, to fan gathering areas and food service operations.

Food, fans and a global audience

FIFA officials highlighted the stadium's preparations for visitors from around the world, including food offerings designed to showcase local flavors.

The venue's executive chef displayed several menu items, including chilaquiles and what he described as "a Seattle classic", the Seattle dog with cream cheese slathered on.

Chilaquiles being offered at Seattle Stadium (FOX 13 Seattle)

Real grass replaces turf

One of the most significant changes is on the field itself.

FIFA has replaced the stadium's artificial turf with natural grass, part of an effort to maintain consistent playing conditions across all tournament venues. Officials have assigned dedicated staff in Seattle to oversee the field's condition.

What they're saying:

That responsibility falls in part to FIFA Pitch Manager David Roberts, who oversees the playing surface.

"We're in Seattle, it can rain but we've got a system that pulls the water out of a root zone as well," explained Roberts.

Officials said the grass playing surface has been raised roughly 18 inches above the artificial field normally used by the Seahawks.

The grass field and stands at Seattle Stadium for the World Cup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Final touches underway

What's next:

While the stadium itself appears nearly match-ready, work continues outside in what FIFA calls the fan zone.

Crews were still assembling a giant soccer ball display and working with power tools as preparations continued.

Officials said the area will look dramatically different once fans begin arriving in the coming days.

With teams set to fill the locker rooms and take the field soon, FIFA says Seattle Stadium is nearing the finish line of a two-year transformation ahead of its moment on the global stage.

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