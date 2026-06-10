Seismologists set to track fan-triggered 'earthquakes' from Seattle Stadium

The Brief The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network will track and stream real-time seismic data generated by crowd energy at Seattle's Lumen Field during upcoming World Cup matches. Scientists have deployed seven specialized seismometers throughout the stadium, drawing on a local history of fan-generated ground shaking that includes the 2011 "Beast Quake" and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. While researchers want to see if international fans can out-shake local crowds, the experiment also serves to test equipment and educate the public on seismic safety in earthquake-prone Washington state.



The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) announced plans to track and stream real-time seismic data generated by crowd energy at Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, during the upcoming World Cup matches.

Seattle stadium earthquake history

Seattle has a well-documented history of sports fans literally shaking the earth. The phenomenon was first popularized in 2011 with the legendary "Beast Quake," which occurred when Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch broke at least half a dozen tackles during a 67-yard touchdown run, registering activity on local seismographs.

That record stood until Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stopped in Seattle, where dancing fans generated even greater seismic activity, temporarily dethroning the Seahawks icon. Local baseball fans have also made their mark; the PNSN tracked significant ground shaking during the Seattle Mariners' 15th-inning walk-off win in Game 5 of the ALDS, sparked by the stadium's famous "Salmon Run" mascot race won by Humpy.

Pacific Northwest Seismic Network World Cup tracking

The PNSN has monitored fan-generated seismic activity for decades and has deployed seven specialized seismometers throughout Lumen Field to capture the upcoming World Cup crowds. One device is stationed as high as possible at the top of the stadium’s "Hawks Nest" seating section.



During the tournament, the network will stream real-time seismogram data, allowing the public to watch the physical impact of the crowd's reactions.

Seattle Fault Zone Seismic Safety Awareness

While the project is a lighthearted experiment, scientists note it serves a dual purpose. Because natural earthquakes are unpredictable but fan enthusiasm is guaranteed, the World Cup matches provide a perfect opportunity to test equipment and educate the public on how ground motions are recorded.



The educational initiative is particularly relevant in Washington, which ranks as one of the most seismically active states in the country. As international crowds arrive, researchers are waiting to see if fans from competing nations can out-shake Seattle's hometown sports fans and concertgoers.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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