Seattle Mariners' Salmon Run: Why Humpy the fish never wins

If you've attended a Seattle Mariners game this season, you've likely caught a glimpse of the spectacle known as the Salmon Run, where four fish mascots — Silver, Sockeye, King and Humpy — race around the diamond midway through the fourth inning. But what fans don’t see is the drama and intrigue that lurks behind the scales.

FOX 13 Seattle took a closer look at the Mariners' newest tradition by suiting up to get a firsthand experience of the race and uncovering the inside scoop on why Humpy the salmon has never won a single race.

"When we walked into the changing room and I first laid eyes on Humpy, I was like, 'oh boy, this is real, this is happening,’" said Lauren Donovan, who donned the Humpy salmon suit for the Aug. 27 race.

"I’m risking my life to tell you this story … they could smoke me for this," Sockeye said, revealing his role in the behind-the-scenes drama. "I’ve been investigating, and what I’ve discovered is going to blow your mind."

Sockeye shared allegations, claiming that the races are rigged, with Silver calling the shots. "I have intel from secret sources — the men in black, some know them as orcas — they’re on both sides, and they told me these races are rigged," Sockeye said. "The money, it’s all going to Silver. He’s the brains behind this operation."

Silver did not hold back in confirming his dominance over the Salmon Run. "I’ve made millions off these races. I take the bets, I set the odds and I already know who’s going to win the race every single time," Silver said, noting that many fans bet on the long shot in hopes of a big payday. "Like Humpy … Humpy’s never going to win."

Despite the drama, Humpy remains undeterred by his underdog status.

"Take one look at me — with my little water wings and floatie around my waist. Yeah, I’d count me out too," Humpy said. "I’m not throwing these races for nothing. Sure, I’m a chum salmon, but this chum right here is cashing checks."

King Salmon, who also feels the impact of the alleged race rigging, pointed to the influence of technology as a detriment to their races. "Our society is being ruined by technology," King said. He claimed that Silver’s use of analytics during races, where he runs with a tablet, is a form of cheating. "Analytics guy obviously cheated to win," King added.

From high-fives with fans to the playful antics of the mascots, the Salmon Run has quickly become a beloved part of the Mariners’ game-day experience, even if there’s a little fishy business behind the scenes.

As for Humpy, the crowd favorite, the question still remains: When will it finally be his turn to taste victory?

