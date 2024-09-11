Man jumps out of bushes in WA, grabs 14-year-old girl on way to school

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Vancouver.

According to authorities, the incident occurred early Monday morning, Sept. 9, near the intersection of NE 76th Street and NE 122nd Avenue. The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 9:43 a.m. regarding the attempted kidnapping that took place while the teenager was on her way to school.

The student at Heritage High School told deputies an unknown male emerged from behind bushes and grabbed her from behind. She reported that the assailant tried to cover her face with a fabric while holding onto her. Fortunately, the young female managed to break free and ran to her school. She was unharmed during the ordeal.

The suspect has been described as a male with light brown skin, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and of slender build. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing oval-shaped glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants, a black T-shirt, and a black disposable mask, which was described as being similar to those worn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attempted kidnapping is believed to have taken place between 8:10 a.m. and 8:20 a.m.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident and has released the suspect's description in the hopes that members of the public might provide useful information. Detective Lawrence Zapata is leading the case and urges anyone who was in the area and might have seen an individual matching the suspect's description to come forward.

Those with any information about the case are encouraged to contact Detective Zapata at lawrence.zapata@clark.wa.gov . The investigation continues as authorities work to ensure the safety of the community and the apprehension of the suspect.

