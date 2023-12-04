Five killed in Vancouver area shooting, deputies investigate

Deputies are investigating after five people were killed in a shooting near Vancouver, Washington, on Sunday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), officers responded to a welfare check inside a home near the corner of NE 150th Ave and NE 93rd St. in the Orchards neighborhood.

The 911 caller requested deputies check on their family after receiving a text message from another family member who claimed to have harmed others at the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to contact the individuals inside the home but were unsuccessful. Due to reports of harm and the threat of a firearm, the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team was called to assist in entering the home.

Using a drone, deputies observed individuals who appeared deceased inside the residence. When the SWAT team entered, they discovered the bodies of five adults.

Featured article

CCSO Major Crimes detectives determined that the five family members, including the suspect, had been shot and killed.

While the investigation is in its early stages, the CCSO suggests the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

Authorities do not currently believe there is any threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: 17-year-old Federal Way resident sent to Harborview for gunshot wound

This story is developing, check back for updates.