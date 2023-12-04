17-year-old Federal Way resident sent to Harborview for gunshot wound

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Federal Way teenager to the hospital on Monday.

The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) says at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshot sounds near the corner of Pacific Highway S and S 308th St.

During their investigation in the area, the FWPD was notified by a nearby MultiCare clinic that a 17-year-old patient had arrived with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Due to the severity of the teenager's injuries, police say they were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The FWPD says the 17-year-old is expected to survive and is not cooperating with the investigation at this time.

Further information is limited as the investigation remains ongoing.

Featured article

This is a developing story.