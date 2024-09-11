License plate shortage in WA: What’s causing the delay, what you need to know

The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) has announced a significant shortage of license plates, affecting many vehicle licensing offices across the state.

"We are experiencing substantial shortages in many license plate types."

More than half of the counties in Washington are currently out of stock of one or more standard plate types, the department said in an email Wednesday to FOX 13 Seattle.

"We are experiencing substantial shortages in many license plate types," the DOL wrote. "Impacted customers will be issued a temporary license plate in lieu of a permanent plate during their transaction."

Due to the shortage, impacted customers will receive temporary license plates during their transactions, with an expected wait time of two to three months for permanent plates. The shortage has caused inconsistencies across the state, however, with availability varying by location.

License plates in Washington are produced by Correctional Industries within the Department of Corrections (DOC). Production is beginning to increase as the DOC has recently expanded its workforce to operate brand-new equipment. The DOC is still working with an outside vendor to help produce passenger plates.

