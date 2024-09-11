'Titanic moment': Carnival cruise ship from Seattle hits iceberg in Alaska

A Carnival Cruise Line ship from Seattle struck "an errant piece of drifting ice" while sailing in Alaska last Thursday, according to the company.

The Carnival Spirit, which set sail from Seattle on Wednesday, hit the ice in Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska.

The cruise ship underwent assessment and no damage to the hull was found, Carnival said. The seven-day cruise arrived back in Seattle on Tuesday.

The company also said the incident had no impact on its operations, however some users on social media claimed it felt like a "Titanic moment."

Passengers of the ship captured photos and video of the ice collision, some documenting the frightening encounter on Facebook and X.

One user added that Carnival did an "amazing job of keeping all the passengers and staff safe and updated."

Carnival said in a statement to FOX Business that the ship did not experience delays, and that the Spirit "arrived in Skagway on Friday as scheduled."

The Carnival Spirit was built in 2001 and can carry just over 2,600 guests with 920 team members onboard. The ship recently embarked on another round trip voyage to Alaska, this one for 14 days.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.