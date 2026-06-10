Seattle prepares major transit plan for FIFA World Cup crowds

The Brief Transportation agencies have spent years preparing for the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring 750,000 visitors to the Seattle area. Construction has been paused on key routes, and additional light rail, bus, ferry and bike options will be available to help move crowds. Officials urge fans and residents to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider transit as pedestrian-only zones take effect near the stadium.



With an expected influx of 750,000 visitors to the area for the FIFA World Cup, and around 100,000 on game days, getting fans to and from Seattle Stadium, let alone across town, is no small task.

But like any big project, breaking it into smaller bite-sized pieces appears to be the way both the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are set to tackle the next month of action.

What they're saying:

With expected heavier volumes on the major routes, I-5, I-90, and SR-99 getting to the stadium, WSDOT says their planning for FIFA and ways to alleviate congestion actually began several years ago.

"The World Cup is something we've been prepping for years at this point," said James Poling, a spokesperson for WSDOT. "Probably a general idea since it was announced and obviously ramping up the past few years for this moment. That's really displayed with our plan for construction, or in many ways lack of, during this three and a half week period."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 27: People make their way under the Space Needle and the monorail decorated with country flags ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle, Washington on May 27, 2026. Seattle will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Expand

Similarly, SDOT has paused construction in downtown in and around the stadiums, Pioneer Square, and the downtown core. SDOT’s Deputy Director Liz Sheldon at the city level, getting the streets ready for the rush of guests, explains why.

"We've been working with all of the larger construction projects, as well as our own crew projects, to pause construction on many of the roads in downtown, as well as the key corridors throughout the city. So really prioritizing being able to bring transit access, as well as allow for what we suspect will be additional freight carrying goods into the city to accommodate for the additional people," Sheldon said.

In addition to cleaning up sidewalks and streets, they’ve been quietly putting together a network of bicycle routes through downtown to the stadiums.

"We were able to finally connect that little missing piece between the waterfront and 2nd Avenue to add a bike lane there, connect better on 4th Avenue and the projected bike lane to Seattle Center, as well as working with the wonderful partners that we had for the private project that just opened the Elliott Bay connections," Sheldon told FOX 13.

And on game days, enforcing a pedestrian-only zone through Pioneer Square and the Stadium District adds to fan safety and accessibility.

"The number of crowds that we would have both going to the game, so ticketed holders and those just coming down to enjoy FIFA, we really looked at the amount of pedestrians coming in for both just capacity and also for safety and security, looked at making it a pedestrian-only zone to really prioritize the people in the area," Sheldon said.

In an aerial view, Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field, stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on May 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The stadium will host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

Plus, with additional transit from Seattle Street Cars to Sound Transit’s light rail, increased service on ST Express bus service and Sounder Rail, added service from King County Metro, plus the usual sailings of state ferries, water taxis, fast ferries, and rideshare bikes and scooters, your options to commute in are robust.

Lots of moving parts — and, different than your average Seahawks game, the amount of inter-agency coordination is stunning and necessary.

"The amount of inter-agency collaboration has been extensive and may be eye-opening for how many people are involved in this," said James Poling with WSDOT. "Security and other aspects have roles in this. The Secret Service will have dignitaries throughout the world potentially depending on who comes to these matches, which will have an impact on our roads."

Above all, both SDOT and WSDOT want to emphasize if we all make an effort to allow a little more time to commute, planning our routes ahead of time, considering transit options, and lacing up our walking shoes, we’re all going to be able to get to where we want to go.

MORE FIFA WORLD CUP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

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FOX 13 named official broadcast partner for Seattle Center's 39-day World Cup Fan Celebration

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

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Where to watch FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle and Washington

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