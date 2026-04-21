Sound Transit to keep light rail prices steady during World Cup in Seattle

The Brief Sound Transit officials announced that Seattle will maintain its standard $3 light rail fare during the 2026 World Cup, diverging from massive price hikes seen in other host cities. While New Jersey Transit plans to charge fans $150 for round-trip tickets to cover operational costs, Seattle will instead introduce a $18 three-day unlimited pass to encourage public transit use. The agency also plans to run maximum service levels to accommodate the influx of visitors expected at Lumen Field starting in June 2026.



While soccer fans in parts of the country face staggering transportation price hikes during the World Cup, local transit officials announced that fares for Seattle’s matches will remain at standard rates.

What they're saying:

Sound Transit confirmed that the standard $3 flat fare for Link light rail will remain in effect throughout the tournament, which begins in June 2026.

The agency also plans to launch a special $18 three-day unlimited pass, allowing fans and locals to travel between venues and fan zones without additional costs.

Last week, New Jersey Transit announced that it will charge fans $150 for a round-trip ticket to MetLife Stadium. Under normal circumstances, that same trip costs passengers roughly $13.

New Jersey officials defended the nearly 1,200% increase as a necessity to cover the estimated $48 million in security and operational costs they say FIFA has declined to subsidize, The Guardian reported.

In Seattle, however, officials are taking a different approach to encourage the use of public transportation. Lumen Field, which will host six matches during the tournament, is a central hub for the region's light rail and bus networks.

Featured article

In addition to the stable pricing, Sound Transit is preparing to run maximum service levels, with trains arriving every few minutes in the downtown core to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected in the region.

What's next:

The World Cup action at Lumen Field is scheduled to begin June 15, 2026, featuring a group stage match between Belgium and Egypt.

The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit, New Jersey Transit and The Guardian.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA man's loved ones battle misinformation, honor legacy after killing

2 cyclists hit by car on Seattle's Aurora Avenue

Seattle mayor responds to growing concerns surrounding data center proposals

Those cute sea lions at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park can still be dangerous

Small plane loses engine, makes emergency landing at Auburn, WA construction site

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.