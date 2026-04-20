2 cyclists hit by car on Aurora Avenue in Seattle

The Brief Two cyclists were hit by a vehicle on Aurora Avenue in Seattle on Monday morning. The crash happened on Aurora Avenue North and Roy Street in the Queen Anne neighborhood.



Seattle police are investigating a crash that involved a vehicle and two cyclists on Monday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North and Roy Street before 5:30 a.m. in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

According to Seattle police, there were two people on a Lime bike who were crossing the street when a vehicle crashed into them.

The Seattle Fire Department told FOX 13 Seattle the two cyclists, a 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

According to investigators, the two people were unfamiliar with the area.

Seattle police said there were no signs of impairment with the driver, who was released from the scene.

All lanes reopened before 7 a.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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