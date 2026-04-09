Seattle studio owners fight back after thieves target expensive equipment

The Brief Seattle production studios say they’re being targeted by a suspected theft ring stealing high-end camera equipment. Break-ins in areas like Queen Anne and Interbay have caused tens of thousands in losses, with one case nearing $500,000. Police are investigating possible links between cases, but no arrests have been announced.



There appears to be a group targeting production studios in Seattle neighborhoods including North Queen Anne and Interbay, drilling out locks and grabbing expensive equipment during the night.

Local perspective:

Imagine having to watch your camera system like a hawk and even camping out to confront thieves. That's at least one business owner's reality.

"This is a criminal organization. This is a ring of people. They have a boss," said Derek, a studio owner.

He has seen thousands of dollars worth of his equipment stolen.

"Studios are being broken into, camera rental houses are being broken into, and we're not talking about small grabs here," he said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Surveillance video captures thieves stealing equipment from production studios in Queen Anne and Interbay.

In March, police tallied the total loss to $47,000.

"It's definitely impacting the way we do business. We, over the past couple of weeks, have actually been turning down jobs," Derek said.

On Tuesday, he camped out and confronted two people trying to get inside again. Police recommend you call 911 and wait in safe place in a case like this.

"In filing the reports and dealing with, you know, just getting actual officers on-site, that's been nearly impossible," he said.

But he's not alone.

Seattle police responded to two other studios hit a day earlier.

The first just after 2 a.m. in the North Queen Anne neighborhood. Then at 7 a.m., police responded to a studio in Interbay.

"We have people in society who are targeting businesses creating havoc and creating problems within this community and they need to be dealt with," Derek said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Surveillance video captures thieves stealing equipment from production studios in Queen Anne and Interbay.

A Seattle police report shows that studio was hit by thieves last November, drilling their way through a lock and getting away with an estimated $500,000 worth of equipment.

"Yes. There is insurance and there are things like that, but that's a hard process to navigate. One that takes a very long time," he said.

Police believe at least some of the cases are linked with similar suspects and cars.

"To see such a substantial amount of my hard work leave through one of my doors that's been forcefully busted into. I just, I can't really explain the emotions that go through my mind," he said.

What they're saying:

Derek said studio owners feel like they have to do their own protecting and investigating.

"A lot of the high-end gear is being sold on many of the platforms that you would buy new gear on," he said.

Seattle police said they are following up on leads, but Derek said businesses feel out of focus and not a priority in the city.

"I'm angry. I'm heartbroken. I may even feel a little sorry for myself. I feel sorry for my fellow business owners in this town and I do feel angry at the city of Seattle," he said.

Derek said his message for the thieves is that businesses and the community know they're out there, they're talking, and they're watching.

He said some are considering private, armed security to make sure thieves stay away.

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