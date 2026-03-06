Copper thieves target Ballard cafe, owners beyond frustrated

A cafe in Ballard has been hit by copper thieves twice this week. The co-owner said he is beyond frustrated and feels let down by city leaders.

You can hear the frustration in The Lockspot Cafe co-owner Ryan Faniel's voice.

What they're saying:

"This place matters to the neighborhood. Like greatly. We have regulars that have been coming here for damn near as long as I've been alive," Faniel said.

He said his passion for about five years, The Lockspot Cafe by the Ballard Locks, has been hit twice this week by copper thieves.

"Now, I have to build an enclosure just because, again, the homeless people know they can just take it and go recycle it real quick, and they've got a fix," he told FOX 13 News.

Lockspot Cafe in Ballard

The crimes left a mess and disabled one of his walk-in refrigerators. "This is thousands of dollars just sitting here I can't use," he said.

The Lockspot Cafe is supposed to feel like a family meal every time.

"We don't have much on our menu that isn't made in-house, that isn't built in-house," Faniel said.

But these thefts make it tough to keep the kitchen going. Faniel said criminals even strip wire from street lights outside the cafe leaving the area dark.

With bills to target these crimes dead in Olympia this legislative session, he just wants help.

Copper thieves reported at Lockspot Cafe in Ballard

"When you have the city not doing what they can to protect us, it's not even to help us, to protect us, then, yeah, it's that much harder," he said. "Why would you want to start a business in these conditions."

Dig deeper:

FOX 13 News reached out to Mayor Katie Wilson's Office and Councilmember Dan Strauss about the concerns. So far, we have not heard back, but we will update our reporting when we receive a response.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Starbucks to open corporate operations office in Nashville, TN

Seattle Metro Chamber CEO says diversification is key for future economic growth

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.