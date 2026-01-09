Seattle police: Thieves snatch nearly $40K of copper wire from construction site

A construction site in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood has been targeted multiple times, according to SPD. This time, to the tune of $40,000.

Timeline:

On New Year's Eve, investigators with the Seattle Police Department say about a dozen power cables were taken from the site of an apartment building still under construction.

After months of repeated thefts from the seven-story building site, police did track down two suspect vehicles and recover the following items as they performed a search warrant on Thursday, Jan. 8:

Hundreds of pounds of stolen copper wire

Tracking devices

Digital scales

$5,000 in cash and narcotics

According to SPD, the drugs included math, fentanyl, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and more. Some of the drugs, including the methamphetamine recovered, was described as a "distribution-level amount."

Officers say there were three suspects who climbed over a wall and took 10 power cables from the site on Dec. 31 before fleeing on foot.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made, although representatives for the department said the investigation remains ongoing.

