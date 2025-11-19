Teen suspect pleads not guilty in fatal Seattle hit-and-run

The Brief David Arellano-Tapia pleaded not guilty to a fatal hit-and-run in Seattle that happened back in February. Surveillance and phone data linked Tapia to the crime, with evidence suggesting he was drunk and high at the time. The victim's mother, Sue Ward, is advocating for harsher penalties for hit-and-run deaths involving first-time offenders, as Tapia faces less than 3.5 years if convicted.



A 19-year-old suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood pleaded not guilty to the crime on Wednesday.

David Arellano-Tapia, who was 18 at the time, is accused of hitting 39-year-old Richard "Ole" Ward with his truck on 15th Avenue and speeding away on February 1, 2025.

The victim's mother, Sue Ward, is outraged by state sentencing guidelines, as her son's accused killer could get less than 3.5 years in prison if convicted, because he's a first-time offender.

She was in court for Arellano-Tapia's arraignment for felony hit-and-run Wednesday.

"It's been 292 grueling days for us," said Sue Ward. "You, Mr. Tapia, are responsible and you know it. You did not call 911 by law."

She described Ward's last moments for the court.

"My son was hit and his shoes were knocked off his feet and found 10 feet away. His body was catapulted 60 to 70 feet in the air. While Mr. Tapia sped away, Ole was screaming and pleading for help," Sue said.

The backstory:

Surveillance video captured the impact and gave Seattle police an image of the suspect's GMC truck. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound also put out a flyer, offering a $5,000 reward.

The suspect's truck was later brought into a Crash Champions repair shop in Auburn, with Tapia allegedly claiming he struck a pole.

Employees recognized the vehicle, which had a missing "G" on the front grill, the same one detectives say they found at the scene. When Tapia showed up to get his truck, police were waiting with a search warrant to seize it and his phone.

"Noting for the court that the defendant's cell phone also corroborated that he was the individual driving the truck that evening and also the sole occupant according to numerous selfie photos," prosecutors said in court.

Timeline:

Detectives say selfies Tapia took, text messages and cell phone data detailed his movements that night. Police say the 19-year-old first made a stop at Zips in SODO to buy marijuana using a fake ID, where the truck showed no damage.

In the video inside the store, he's wearing a brown jacket, the same jacket he was wearing when he took selfies two hours later in Ballard, where police say his Snapchat location placed him at the Kangaroo and Kiwi bar.

Detectives also found a photo taken at 10 p.m. that night that they say shows him holding a Mike's Hard Lemonade while sitting behind the wheel. Prosecutors believe he was drunk and high when he hit ole ward at 1:20 a.m.

"I hate calling it an accident. I call it a killing," said Sue Ward.

Judge Tanya Thorp ruled that Tapia can remain free on $50,000 bail while he awaits trial. He has no criminal history.

"Tough, extremely infuriating," Sue said.

What's next:

Sue says she is working with other mothers of victims to urge the Washington legislature to strengthen the penalties for hit-and-run deaths involving first time offenders. Prosecutors told her to expect a sentence of 41 months or less if he is convicted.

"I'll put my energies there, and I know Ole would be proud of me for doing that for him," she said.

Sue is also working with Crime Stoppers to make sure that the employees at Crash Champions get the cash reward she put up to solve the case.

Tapia's trial has been set for February 19, 2026.

