$5k reward offered for information in Ballard hit-and-run death

The Brief The family of a 39-year-old man killed in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver in Ballard is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound to offer a $5,000 cash reward to solve his case. Seattle police described the suspect's truck as a black or dark colored 2018 to 2024 GMC Sierra with damage to the front end.



The family of a 39-year-old man killed in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver in Ballard on February 1 is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound to offer a $5,000 cash reward to solve his case.

Richard John 'Ole' Ward was struck at 1:20 a.m. while crossing at 15th Avenue and Northwest Market Street.

"I don't know how you are living with yourself. I don't know how you can keep walking and eating and sleeping after you've done this after you know you've killed somebody's brother and son," said Sue Ward, Ole's mother.

Seattle Police described the suspect's truck as a black or dark colored 2018 to 2024 GMC Sierra. It will have damage to the front end.

Hit-and-run suspect vehicle and Richard John 'Ole' Ward

Troy Bronson had just opened his balcony door to get some air when Ole was hit.

"I heard the sounds of a vehicle sliding. I turned around and all of a sudden it was another noise and some yelling and some moaning," he said. Looking outside, Bronson observed the truck that had stopped near the bus stop where Ward lay injured.

He saw the driver exit the truck for under five seconds to look at Ward, who had been struck and knocked 40 feet before being run over again.

"I heard a witness yelling ‘stop, relax, we need to help,’ and the person got back in his vehicle and drove away," Bronson said, as Ward continued to moan on the ground.

Bronson described the suspect as being under 6 feet tall, wearing blue jeans with a black jacket. He got the impression the man might work in construction. He says he seemed very casual and nonchalant about what happened. He drove off eastbound on Market Street.

Ole's mother says they don't know who the Good Samaritan is that guarded her son's body so other vehicles wouldn't hit it. The witness left before police arrived.

"I want to thank him. I want to know if my son said something," she said.

Ole died from his injuries before paramedics could get him to the hospital.

"He was killed on Feb. 1. We had his celebration of life on March 1. I want to be able to solve this by April 1," said Sue.

This week, I joined Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound this week to put up reward flyers near the intersection where Ole was hit.

"Reward posters can help with tips because if people are on foot like the victim was, maybe somebody in the area will see it," said Fuda.

Bronson, who recognized Ole's photo on the reward poster, says the two had met previously and talked about travel and surfing. He also plans to help spread awareness.

"Maybe we can all put this puzzle together and find this monster that did this to him," he said.

Ole was born in Edmonds. His mom says he loved being outdoors, describing him as was charismatic and brilliant with charm and good looks that made him a force to be reckoned with. She was shocked to learn that he was killed in crosswalk.

"I think all of his friends who know him would say the same thing. He had a spidey sense. He could sense things going on," she said.

Sue says they are working with Seattle Police and private investigators to try to generate any leads in the case to help identify the driver. The hit-and-run was not caught on any traffic cam or video that they know of so far.

"I'm gonna follow him to the very end. "I will follow him to the very end. We won't stop," she said.

She would especially love to speak with the man who helped her son after he was hit.

Anyone with information who may have seen the truck or knows the driver is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by texting through the P3 Tips app or calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also submit info at www.P3Tips.com. It is anonymous. $5,000 cash will be paid to anyone who provides info that leads to an arrest and charge filed in the case.

The Source: Information in this story is from Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, Seattle Police and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews by David Rose.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.